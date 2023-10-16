CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about his unit’s performance from its 41-31 victory over Miami this past weekend, and look ahead to Saturday’s game versus Virginia.

The Tar Heels allowed the Hurricanes 482 total yards, of which 177 came in the fourth quarter. The Canes scored two touchdowns over the final seven minutes, as well. But the defense rode a dominant third quarter to victory, in which it allowed no points and just 32 total yards.

UNC is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the ACC, and is ranked No. 10 in both major polls. The Tar Heels host Virginia on Saturday at 6:30.

Above is video of Chizik’s presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*The Tar Heels allowed 17 points on 273 yards in the first half, plus kept some Miami drives alive by committing damaging penalties. Halftime adjustments are always made regardless of how games are going, but were hugely important in this one.

“A lot of times, adjustments in the second half are twofold: Sometimes you have to change some things, sometimes you have to go into just settle down into what you’re seeing and adjust how you’re playing things… Saturday night was more of the second one.

“At that point, we’d see what they were trying to do, how they were trying to attack us. So we didn’t rally change any calls, it was more of identifying what they were doing that was hurting us. As I’ve said before, our kids are very smart when it comes to understanding what’s happening and how to fix it.

“So, it was more of us just say, ‘Hey look, here’s what they’re doing, this is how we have to make sure we’re adjusting, and they id a good job of that in the third quarter.”

*The Heels have a 12-5 advantage in turnovers this season: 9-4 on interceptions, and 3-1 on fumbles. Chizik says the difference from a year ago, when UNC was even at 14-14 with opponents.

“Comfort level in what we’re doing,” he said is a difference, adding that “communication” and the “power of proximity” are also factors.

*Defensive lineman Kevin Hester did not play last week versus Syracuse because of a bum ankle. And he was at maybe 50 percent during the week in practice. Chizik wasn’t sure he would play versus Miami, but Hester fought through it and played 28 snaps getting a couple of tackles and a QB hurry. Chizik was surprised Hester played versus the Canes.

“I’m really proud of him. His ankle, it was tough earlier in the week; it was really 50-50, maybe less, maybe 40-60 in our minds. But for him to be able to go in there and play most of the game like he did, and gut through that, because it was still somewhat bothersome to him, but he wanted to play. He’s a competitor, and if there’s any way he can get on the field, then he did that.”

*Chizik said the defense got too complacent late in the game and communication suffered, which is why the Hurricanes had so much success in the fourth quarter.

*Myles Murphy played before expectations for the first three games, but over the last three, and particularly the last two games, he has stepped up his play. Murphy has played 33, 31, and 33 snaps in the last three contests, respectively, and graded out at 74.3, 76.5, and 70.1. What has been the difference?

“I feel like he’s really doing a good job of striking blocks in his gap. Finishing plays; I think finishing would probably be the best word for him. We have been able to keep our rep count down with him, and when we’re able to do that, he can finish. His finish product is better when his rep count is low.

“But I really like his pad level, and he’s really starting to come into his own right now knocking blockers back, playing in the backfield; that’s happened a lot the last couple of weeks. We know he’s had the power and strike ability to do that, but he’s doing it more consistently.”