THI TV: Clips From UNC's First Football Practice Of The Season

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina opened the first leg of its 2022 football season Friday with its first practice of fall camp at the Koman Practice Complex.

The Tar Heels are on the field earlier than any other team in the ACC because they open their season in what is called “Week Zero,” as the Heels host Florida A&M on August 27. Most college football teams get going a week later in what it referred to as “Week One.”

THI was on hand for UNC’s first workout and shot the following videos: Two are of the defensive line, and the third is of the passing game. Note that we can only show around two-and-a-half minutes of footage from practice per day.

Here are the videos:

Note: We don't mesh together highlight clips, instead we sometimes prefer to allow viewers to see them as if they are there watching with us. Mannerisms and all give the clips great value