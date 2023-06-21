THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star LB Ashton Woods' commitment Wednesday to North Carolina.

Jacob and Deana discuss what kind of player he is, that UNC has trended well with him all along, and how he fits in with this class.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Woods is Simpson is the No. 48 overall prospect in Georgia, and is the No. 17 prospect nationally at his position. He chose the Tar Heels over Baylor and Wake Forest.

He is the 19th member of UNC’s class of 2024.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

