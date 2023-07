THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star CB Malcom Ziglar’s commitment Monday to play at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Fuquay-Varina (NC) High School is ranked as the No. 13 player in the Tar Heel State and No. 48 at his position nationally. He chose UNC over South Carolina and Notre Dame.

He is UNC's 24th commitment for its class of 2024.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

