THI TV: Drake Maye 7-On-7 Sideline Cam

CHAPEL HIL – THI was on hand for the first two practices of fall camp for North Carolina, and among the series of videos we shot of the Tar Heels was this one of quarterback Drake Maye in 7-on-7 drills.

UNC opened fall camp July 29 and begins its season at home August 27 versus FCS member Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.