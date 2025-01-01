3 Things From UNC's 83-70 Loss At Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina lost to Louisville, 83-70, on Wednesday in the KFC Yum! Center.

UNC trailed by 11 with 15:34 remaining, but fought back, closing the gap to 70-69 with 5:09 left. Despite the effort, Carolina didn’t hit a field goal again and allowed two huge offensive rebounds that resulted in points, ultimately leading to a comfortable Cardinals victory.

True freshman guard Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points, while Drake Powell scored 14 before fouling out and RJ Davis had 12.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. Louisville improved to 9-5 and 1-1.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the defeat.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner