THI TV: Hubert Davis Post-The Citadel Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 100-67 victory over The Citadel on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

Caleb Love led UNC with 17 points while Armando Bacot added a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Tyler Nickel scored a career-high of 17 points and Pete Nance added 16 points.

UNC improved to 7-4 overall while The Citadel dropped to 5-5.

Above if Hubert Davis’ full press conference following the game.

