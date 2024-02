CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 54-44 victory at Virginia on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Cormac Ryan led UNC with 18 points, plus RJ Davis had 12 and Armando Bacot had 10 to go with 13 rebounds.

UNC ended an eight-game, 12-year losing streak to the Cavaliers in this building.

Tenth-ranked UNC improved to 21-6 overall and 13-3 in the ACC. UVA fell to 20-8 and 11-6.

Above is video of Davis’ presser.