CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 101-40 victory over Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition game on Friday night at the Smith Center.

Davis fielded questions about how his team performed, what stood out, the energy, Caleb Love’s performance, using the bench, and much more.

Top-ranked UNC opens its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************