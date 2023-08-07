CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its fifth practice of fall camp Monday morning, and afterward, junior cornerback Alijah Huzzie met with the media to field questions about his adjustment from FCS to FBS, sharpening his game defending passes thrown by Drake Maye, meshing with his teammates, and much more.

Above is video of Huzzie’s Q&A session, and below are a few notes and tidbits from what he had to say:

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this article and UNC Football with other Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

*So, what was different for Huzzie during post-spring practice and summer workouts at UNC as opposed to East Tennessee State, where he played the previous three seasons?

“There was more attention to detail that we do here with certain play calls, technique, alignments. Being here, you’ve got to know your roll, alignments, and overall know how to make a play.

“I think the overall difference is there’s more pressure here with every rep counts, so I think that would be the main difference.”

*Of course, it helps a CB’s game having to cover receivers who are having perfectly placed balls thrown to them, which happens most of the time when Drake Maye is the QB.

“It does (help), yes it does absolutely. He’s always going to place it in that window and in that perfect spot. So, you have to be spot-on with him.”

“He’s grown a lot since the spring. He’s getting his technique down. He’s fast, as well, he can cover, good ball skills. I think his main (thing) is his technique and his coverage skills.”

Note that Huzzie and Holloway are roommates for fall camp, as the staff usually places a younger player with an older one. Huzzie says he isn’t Holloway’s mentor, but maybe more “a big brother.” He says Holloway, who is a redshirt freshman that didn’t get on the field last season, constantly asks questions.

*Huzzie says he enjoys covering Carolina’s receivers in practice because they are so different. He gets challenged to employ different attributes from a Nate McCollum to J.J. Jones to a Tez Walker.

“Everybody has their own style, so me, I have to guard them a whole different way; I can’t guard everybody the same way. Having different versatility in the receiving corps helps me out.”

Also, Huzzie spoke about what stands out about sophomore Marcus Allen, who is the other starting cornerback opposite Huzzie. Of particular note, Allen’s length impresses Huzzie, and he offered a fascinating example.

In addition, he wasn’t part of the defense a year ago but he is well aware of the narrative surrounding the unit, as Huzzie says he thinks they guys from last year’s D are out to change that this fall.



