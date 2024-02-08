CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s six transfers that came in this winter from the portal were available to meet with the media Wednesday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center. Each fielded a variety of questions ranging from why they chose UNC, the colors, campus, school, coaching staff, teammates, what they want out of being Tar Heels, siblings, parents, food choices, and much more. Below are interviews with Austin Blaske (pictured above), Jakeen Harris, Max Johnson, Jake Johnson, Howard Sampson, and Darwin Barlow. Also included is some basic information on each player.

Austin Blaske, OL

6-5, 310 / Graduate Effingham County, Ga. (South Effingham/Georgia) A four-year veteran along the offensive line at Georgia with two years of eligibility remaining • Appeared in 15 games over three seasons after redshirting in 2020 • Appeared in three games during the 2023 season • Saw action as a reserve lineman in nine games as a sophomore • Played in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2021 • Was a First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll member • Was a three-star prospect out of South Effingham High in Georgia • A two-time first-team all-state selection and first-team all-region • Ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in Class 5A as a junior • Coached by Nathan Clark. Personal Son of Kate and Andrew Blaske • Birthday is Nov. 29.

Jakeen Harris, Safety

5-10.5, 195 / Graduate Savannah, Ga. (Benedictine Military/N.C. State) A five-year veteran in the secondary at N.C. State with one year of eligibility remaining • Appeared in 48 games, starting 22, for the Wolfpack • Posted 166 tackles, 4.5 TFL, a sack, four INTs and 11 PBU during his collegiate career • Was expected to be a leader in the secondary in 2023, but suffered a season-ending injury in week two • Saw action in 11 games, starting two, in 2022 and collected 20 tackles, two INTs and two PBU • Started six of his 12 games as a junior in 2021 and notched 38 tackles, a sack, two TFL, an INT and two PBU • Started all 12 games as a sophomore and recorded 76 tackles, 1.5 TFL, an INT and seven PBU • Saw action in 11 games as a true freshman in 2019, adding 30 tackles • Posted 269 tackles and 11 INTs during his three-year prep career at Benedictine Military School • Coached by Danny Britt. Personal Son of Janeen Newton and Chris Harris • Brother, Chris, played linebacker at Georgia Southern • Birthday is Oct. 2.

Max Johnson, QB

6-5, 225 / Graduate Athens, Ga. (Oconee County/LSU/Texas A&M) A four-year veteran at quarterback at both LSU and Texas A&M with two years of eligibility remaining • Appeared in 30 games, starting 22 • Went 474-of-784 (60.5%) for 5,852 yards and 47 TDs during his four-year collegiate career • Appeared in eight games, starting five, in 2023 • Passed for 1,452 yards and nine TDs, while completing 62% of his passes • Started three of his four games in 2022 before his season was cut short due to injury • Started all 12 games as a sophomore at LSU • Finished the season 225-of-373 (60.3%) for 2,814 yards and 27 TDs • Appeared in six games, starting two, as a freshman in 2020 • Threw for 1,069 yards and eight TDs • Was a four-star recruit at Oconee County High • Threw for 5,140 yards and 47 TDs to go along with 289 rushing yards and 14 TDs as a prepster • Led Oconee County to the 4A state title game as a senior • Coached by Travis Noland. Personal Son of Nikki and Brad Johnson • Father, Brad, played quarterback at Florida St. and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay • Mother, Nikki, set school records for kills, digs and hitting percentage while at South Florida • Brother, Max, also transferred to UNC from Texas A&M • Uncle, Mark Richt, is the former Georgia and Miami head coach and ACC Network analyst • Birthday is April 20.

Jake Johnson, TE

6-5.5, 240 / Sophomore Athens, Ga. (Oconee County/Texas A&M) A two-year veteran at tight end at Texas A&M with three years of eligibility remaining • Saw action in 16 games, starting four • Tallied 25 receptions for 237 yards and four TDs as an Aggie • Played in 12 games, starting four, as a redshirt freshman in 2023 • Posted 24 receptions for 235 yards and four TDs • Played in four games as a true freshman and had one reception • Earned the team’s Freshman Academic Award • Was a four-star recruit out of Oconee County High • Invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl • Posted 142 receptions for 2,377 yards and 32 TDs in his three-year prep career • Tabbed the Region 8-4A Offensive Player of the Year and an all-state selection as a junior • Coached by Travis Noland. Personal Son of Nikki and Brad Johnson • Father, Brad, played quarterback at Florida St. and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay • Mother, Nikki, set school records for kills, digs and hitting percentage while at South Florida • Brother, Max, also transferred to UNC from Texas A&M • Uncle, Mark Richt, is the former Georgia and Miami head coach and ACC Network analyst • Birthday is April 1.

Howard Sampson, OL

6-8, 325 / Sophomore Houston, Texas (Humble/North Texas) A two-year veteran along the offensive line at North Texas with three years of eligibility remaining • Appeared in four games, two as a true freshman and two as a redshirt freshman • A three-star recruit out of Humble High • Named second-team all-district • Started at right tackle during both his junior and senior seasons • Coached by Marcus Schulz. Personal Son of Renetta and Howard Sampson II • Birthday is March 12.

Darwin Barlow, RB