CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at home Saturday versus Duke.

UNC and the Blue Devils kick off at 8 PM and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Above is video of Lindsey’s Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he said:

*Lindsey was pleased with backup QB Conner Harrell’s play in the 59-7 win over Campbell. Lindsey also agrees that a game like this should spike Harrell’s confidence moving forward.

“It’s a huge part of the development of a quarterback. Some guys develop quicker than others from a confidence standpoint and being sure of what they’re doing… And Conner is making progress in that respect, too.

“When you’ve got smart guys that care about football, and football is important to them, they’re going to be successful. It’s just a matter of when it happens.”

*Redshirt freshman WR Doc Chapman had a big reception for the third consecutive game. Lindsey says he is making progress and will be in the game plan more and more moving forward, especially situationally.

“With Nate being banged up, he’s had to step up, his role’s increased. And that’s what your is when you lose somebody, the next guy step up. And he’s really done a nice job with that. The kickoff return (at GT) was huge, and I think he caught the post down the middle pretty quick after that.

“And last week, he made a couple of big plays. And on the (John) Copenhaver touchdown, he made a huge block to score him there. I like the progress. Doc’s another good young player who will be here for a while, and he’s already making plays for us.”

*Duke is ranked 27th nationally in total defense allowing 329 yards per game. The Devils are No. 73 in rushing D, and No. 15 in passing yards allowed (No. 12 in pass D efficiency). So what stands out about Duke on that side of the ball to Lindsey?

“They’re one of the top defenses in our league if not the nation… “They are well coached, very sound in what they do, always in the right place.”

*Is Duke the most physical defense UNC has faced to date?

“It’s one of them for sure. I think the thing that jumps out, the front seven, they’re very physical. They attack the offensive line, the linebackers play downhill, the safeties are very involved. Yeah, it’s one of if not the most physical we’ve played, and we’ve played some pretty good ones.”

*Lindsey also spoke more about Harrell, quite a bit about Omarion Hampton, and a bit more about Duke’s defense, too.



