LOS ANGELES – North Carolina’s season came to an end Thursday night, as the top-seed Tar Heels fell, 89-87, to 4-seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena.

UNC led by eight points at halftime, but couldn’t hang on.

Armando Bacot led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Cormac Ryan added 17 points, RJ Davis 16, and Harrison Ingram 12.

UNC ends its season at 29-8. Alabama will play Clemson on Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Here are interviews with six Tar Heels from inside the locker room: