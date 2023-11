CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Tennessee 100-92 in the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday night.

The No. 17 Tar Heels raced out to a 61-39 halftime lead and held off the Volunteers with key free throw shooting late in the game. They were led by RJ Davis with 27 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan also scored in double figures with 20 and 15 points respectively. Elliot Cadeau dished out 10 assists with no turnovers.

North Carolina improves to 6-1 overall while the Volunteers fall to 4-3

Here is what four Tar Heels said about the game.