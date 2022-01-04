THI TV: Looking Ahead To UNC's Matchups For This Week

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s games at Notre Dame on Wednesday and at home Saturday afternoon with Virginia visiting the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on how the Tar Heels are playing, what the Fighting Irish and Cavaliers have done well and struggled with, and how UNC matched up with both teams.

The Tar Heels are 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC after winning at Boston College on Sunday. Notre Dame is currently 7-5 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, while UVA is 8-5 and 2-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

