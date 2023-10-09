CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss the Tar Heels’ rout of Syracuse and look ahead to this Saturday’s home game versus Miami.

UNC blasted the Orange, 40-7, as Brown hits on many points from that game, but he also discusses the team in general at 5-0, and the Hurricanes, who come in ranked No. 25 and 4-1 overall.

The game kicks at 7:30 and will air on ABC.

Above is video of Brown’s presser, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

Note: UNC announced that defensive lineman Kevin Hester (lower body) and punter Ben Kiernan (lower body) will be evaluated during the week.

*Players of the game from the win over Syracuse:

-Offense: Drake Maye

-Defense: Myles Murphy

-Special Teams: Noah Burnette & Liam Boyd

*UNC created 14 explosive plays on offense versus Syracuse and allowed just three.

*Carolina entered the Syracuse game having scored 14 touchdowns in 17 red zone appearances, but had only two in seven trips versus the Orange. UNC kicked four field goals, but Brown was adamant his team must cash in more in those situations.

“That was the biggest concern. We had penalties, we had a fumble. We had been doing so well in the red zone, and if there was a thing offensively we didn’t do, we did not do a good job of capitalizing on red zone opportunities.”

*Another are of concern for Brown is they forced two turnovers but failed to score points off of them.

“We forced turnovers and didn’t score off the turnovers. So, those are two things offensively we could have done better that we have been doing better. And we can’t fumble the quarterback-center exchange on third-down-and-six inches.”

*Brown said he told his team he’s proud of them for being 5-0, one of 11 P5 teams that remain unbeaten, but he also told them they have a way to go before matching, and possibly surpassing, the 1997 club that started the season 8-0.

*Brown proudly noted defensive coordinator Gene Chizik is 33-8 in the regular season at UNC overall and 21-5 in ACC play.

“So, he’s done a tremendous job since he’s been here, and (I’m) so proud of changing the narrative and turning around what was not a good defense last year.”

*UNC has allowed 20 second-half points in its four games versus Power 5 teams, but the defense has given up just 13.

“That’s really good. (We’ve) been making tremendous adjustments at halftime.”

*UNC allowed Syracuse 221 total yards and just 11 first downs.

“It’s probably the best defensive performance since I’ve been back.”

*Carolina had a punt blocked for the second consecutive game, and it came from the same area, so there is an issue with that part of the punt team shield unit.

“We’ve got a deficiency there we’ve got to fix. (Punter) Ben (Kiernan) made a tremendous play to get a first down; catch the ball and run (to) get a first down after the blocked punt. But we can’t have blocked punts.

“Usually, if you have a blocked you lose a game, and we won two games with blocked punts the last two weeks… We addressed it (after Pitt), we didn’t fix it. It’s been a problem with our shield. It’s a one-person problem and we’ve got to fix it. And it was a different person in Pittsburgh than it was the other day. So, that’s an area we’ve got to do better.”

*Noah Burnette struggled late last season, which was a major reason the Tar Heels lost two of the four straight to close the campaign. UNC brought in Ryan Coe from Cincinnati, and he beat out Burnette but was injured in the second game, opening the door for Burnette. All he’s done is convert 7-for-7 since, including four field goals against Syracuse.

Obviously, the Heels want to score touchdowns every time they’re in the red zone, but Burnette’s confidence growing could help Carolina win a game down the road. Brown, though, still wants TDs when in the red zone.

“It is great that he made them all, (but) I’m still really upset that we’re 2-for-7 in the red zone. I’d rather him work on those in practice.”

The confidence?

“The confidence is great, and I’m glad for him. I lost some confidence in our red zone offense. We need to get it back.”

*Some of the other things Brown discussed:

-The way Miami lost to Georgia Tech, if it’s unpredictable how the Hurricanes will come out Saturday night.

-Brown finally has enough of a bench he can use it as a motivator.

-Four starting offensive lines in five games, but perhaps now it’s settled.

-Tez Walker played 56 snaps and caught six passes despite no real practice reps for nearly a month with the regular offense. Brown says it’s tantalizing what he might do now that he’ll be in the game plan.

-Playing in primetime on ABC at home is exposure you can’t buy, Brown said.

-And a lot more on the Hurricanes.



