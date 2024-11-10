UNC Hoops: 3 Stars from the Tar Heels' 1-1 Week

Week one of the college basketball season is in the books and North Carolina split beating Elon at home and narrowly falling at top-ranked Kansas.

Carolina was so-so in its win over the Phoenix last Monday at the Smith Center and overcame a 20-point deficit at Allen Fieldhouse to take a 4-point lead on the Jayhawks with 3:28 remaining before being outscored 9-2 to close out the game.

So, as we will do each Sunday, provided UNC wins at least one game, we offer up our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ two games this past week: