Prospect Review: Tons of Quality Over Quantity

North Carolina feel just short at Kansas, but the second half was impressive. We look at what worked over and over.
LAWRENCE, KS – Faith was tested Friday night amidst the ghost of Phog Allen and the lore that is Kansas Basketball.It
LAWRENCE, KS – North Carolina played about as poorly as it can for a half Friday night, and then about as well as it
LAWRENCE, KS – Jacob and AJ break down UNC's narrow loss at Kansas on our 3 Things postgame podcast.
If taking a punch was equatable to the results on a basketball court, North Carolina took the haymakers of all
North Carolina feel just short at Kansas, but the second half was impressive. We look at what worked over and over.
LAWRENCE, KS – Faith was tested Friday night amidst the ghost of Phog Allen and the lore that is Kansas Basketball.It
LAWRENCE, KS – North Carolina played about as poorly as it can for a half Friday night, and then about as well as it