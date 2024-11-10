How Are Carolina's True Freshmen Doing?

As North Carolina’s second bye week in the last month concludes, we wanted to dive into how the true freshmen are doing.

Outside of offensive guard Aidan Banfield, running back Davion Gause, and kickoff specialist Lucas Osada, not many true rookies are being asked to contribute a whole lot.

Banfield is the only position group starter, though some of the young Tar Heels are special teams starters.

The Tar Heels are 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, and their remaining games are this Saturday at home against Wake Forest, at Boston College, and at home against NC State.

Here are the numbers for UNC’s true freshmen: