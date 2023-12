CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 105-60 victory over Charleston Southern on Friday night at the Smith Center.

RJ Davis became the first UNC player to ever score 20 points, 10 assists, five steals and no turnovers in a game. He also extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to eight games.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures as they improved to 9-3. The Buccaneers dropped to 4-9.

Below are interviews with RJ Davis, Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble, and Elliot Cadeau.