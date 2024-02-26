CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held off Miami to earn a 75-71 victory Monday night at the Smith Center on an evening senior guard RJ Davis set a career-high with 42 points, which are also the most ever scored in the 38-year history of UNC’s home arena.

Davis had 21 points in each half, and scored UNC’s only field goals over the final 9:27 of the contest. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures, and Davis had 56 percent of the team’s points, the most since George Glamack had 59 percent in 1941. Glamack’s jersey No. 20 is retired by North Carolina.

UNC improved to 22-6 overall and 14-3 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes lost their seventh consecutive game and dropped to 15-14 overall and 6-12 in the ACC.

Here are interviews with four Tar Heels: