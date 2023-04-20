**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

With spring practice complete and North Carolina’s football program finishing player exit interviews while looking into the portal that opened last weekend.

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss if this was a productive spring for the program, and share some important takeaways and thoughts from spring practice, they discuss more the portal and what positions UNC might be looking at, and much, much more.

*Videos edited by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Brought to you by... Rogue Shop

*Can't sleep?

*Sore shoulder?

*Other aches and pains?

Rogue may have what can help you.

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>



