CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State, 40-34, in two overtimes Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, and THI was on the sideline to capture the No. 17 Tar Heels’ thrilling victory.

UNC scored two TDs in overtime, holding the Mountaineers to just one in the win. The Heels also got 234 rushing yards from Omarion Hampton and 319 overall, much of what is on display in this video.

Note the blocking of UNC’s offensive line in a lot of these runs, particularly left guard Willie Lampkin (number 53), especially on Hampton’s 68-yard TD run. Lampkin gets under the defender’s pads and simply owns him.

Carolina improved to 2-0 with the win.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

