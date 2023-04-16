CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and THI was on hand to catch some of the action.

In this video, we give Tar Heels fans a different view of a variety of plays from UNC’s work in drills before the scrimmage, and then once the game began. Note, Carolina didn’t go full contact, it was thud, which is a bit more than half of full contact.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

