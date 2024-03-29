LOS ANGELES - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis, forward Armando Bacot, and guards RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan met with the media at the dais on Thursday night following the Tar Heels' 89-87 loss to No. 4 seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Cryto.com Arena.

The Tar Heels led by eight at halftime, but poor shooting in the second half combined with RJ Davis' worst shooting performance of the season ultimately doomed Carolina to a two-point defeat.

Bacot led the way in his final game, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while Ryan pitched in 16 in his collegiate finale. Bacot's 87th career double-double tied Tim Duncan for most career double-doubles in ACC history and for second all-time in NCAA history.

Davis, who shot just 4-for-20 on the night and 0-for-9 from three, managed to score 16, 14 of which came in the second half.

