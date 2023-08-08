CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina wide receiver coach Lonnie Galloway met with the media following practice Tuesday to discuss the Tez Walker situation.

Galloway has known Walker since 2017 when he first started recruiting him as a WR coach at Louisville. Galloway discussed about the NCAA’s ruling and shared his thoughts and a few stories about how Walker is having a hard time with this.

A few notes:

*Walker continues practicing with the team

*He is still working with the Blue (starters) team, and there is no plan to change that.

*Walker has had a tough time dealing with this and has had some emotional moments with Galloway, which is spoke about.

*Walker has two years of eligibility remaining, and if the NCAA rule is not overturned, he would have to sit out this season before playing in 2024.

*If UNC is successful with its appeal, Walker will be eligible to play right away.

