CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina faces Pittsburgh on Saturday for the second time in 10 days, with the Panthers having escaped Chapel Hill on Jan. 8 with a 73-65 victory.

Despite the loss, the Tar Heels (8-8, 1-4 ACC) would like to use a similar formula that worked for much of last week’s battle versus the Panthers (11-6, 2-4 ACC) when they meet for a noon tip in Petersen Events Center. Of course, the Heels didn’t maintain that level of play, but they know firsthand they can have plenty of success against Pitt.

So, what went well?

UNC had a 14-point lead with 3:27 remaining in the first half. In fact, Pitt led for just 1:51 during the first 20 minutes and entered the halftime break down nine.

One of the catalysts behind UNC’s first half dominance was its effort, something senior guard Brandon Robinson said dropped dramatically in the second half.

“From the beginning of the game, I thought we were like a B,” Robinson said after the loss. “At the end, it’s like an F. We didn’t play good.”

During that 16:33 first-half stretch, the Panthers shot just 28 percent from the floor while the Tar Heels shot 52 percent. Pitt wasn’t hitting shots, but UNC’s defensive effort certainly played a major role.

Not only that, but Carolina’s offense was more efficient which, as a result, led to better looks. Fourteen of UNC’s 37 first-half points came off either layups or dunks, with four of those points coming in transition due to the Tar Heels forcing turnovers on the defensive end.



