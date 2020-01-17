This Time, Tar Heels Must Maintain Proven Formula
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina faces Pittsburgh on Saturday for the second time in 10 days, with the Panthers having escaped Chapel Hill on Jan. 8 with a 73-65 victory.
Despite the loss, the Tar Heels (8-8, 1-4 ACC) would like to use a similar formula that worked for much of last week’s battle versus the Panthers (11-6, 2-4 ACC) when they meet for a noon tip in Petersen Events Center. Of course, the Heels didn’t maintain that level of play, but they know firsthand they can have plenty of success against Pitt.
So, what went well?
UNC had a 14-point lead with 3:27 remaining in the first half. In fact, Pitt led for just 1:51 during the first 20 minutes and entered the halftime break down nine.
One of the catalysts behind UNC’s first half dominance was its effort, something senior guard Brandon Robinson said dropped dramatically in the second half.
“From the beginning of the game, I thought we were like a B,” Robinson said after the loss. “At the end, it’s like an F. We didn’t play good.”
During that 16:33 first-half stretch, the Panthers shot just 28 percent from the floor while the Tar Heels shot 52 percent. Pitt wasn’t hitting shots, but UNC’s defensive effort certainly played a major role.
Not only that, but Carolina’s offense was more efficient which, as a result, led to better looks. Fourteen of UNC’s 37 first-half points came off either layups or dunks, with four of those points coming in transition due to the Tar Heels forcing turnovers on the defensive end.
Although this team hasn’t been very successful doing so this season, Robinson said the goal is to always play fast on the break like they did in the first half against Pitt.
“That’s our focus every game,” he said after the loss. “We just executed more in the first half than we normally have been.”
Rebounding played a major factor, too. UNC outrebounded the Panthers 19-12 in the opening 16:33 and 24-14 in the first half. Eighteen of the 24 rebounds came on the defensive end.
Another reason for the Tar Heels’ early success against the Panthers was having a point to prove. UNC Coach Roy Williams called his team the “least gifted” group he has ever had in Chapel Hill just two days before the game, something freshman forward Armando Bacot said affected the team in a positive way instead of negatively.
“It kind of motivated us,” Bacot said after the Pitt game. “I feel like that’s why we came out so hard in the first half. Obviously, we didn’t win the game, but it definitely motivated us.”
According to Williams, one thing that didn’t allow his team to take a bigger lead into the locker room at halftime was poor fouls, particularly towards the end of the half.
Through the first 16:33, Pitt scored just four points off free throws. In the final 2:48 alone, the Panthers went to the line three times and made five free throws which helped cut UNC’s lead to single digits.
“First half, I think our silly fouls kept them in the game,” Williams said after the loss. “They made nine out of 10 free throws. I think they had, yea, 28 points, nine of them from the free throw line.”
As reflected by the final score, the second half was a totally different game as Pitt outscored the Tar Heels 45-28 on 58.3 percent shooting. In comparison, UNC shot just 36.7 percent and only four players registered at least one field goal, with junior forward Garrison Brooks pitching in 13 of the team’s 28 second half points.
While it was ultimately just another loss in what has been a bad season for the Tar Heels, they did have control of the Panthers for more than half of the game, which should give them confidence going into Saturday’s contest.
And considering how things have gone for the storied program, that’s a positive.