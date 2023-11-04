CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina Tar Heels, in a commanding display of resilience, bounced back from their recent setbacks with a thunderous 59-7 victory over Campbell on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, elevating their season record to a robust 7-2.

Yet, the Tar Heels, who had their sights set on a redemptive performance, found themselves momentarily matched at 7-7 in the initial quarter.

Campbell outgained UNC in the first quarter 109 yards to 85. This is the third time this season, UNC has been outgained by an opponent, ironically all opponents are below .500 teams. The Heels' eventually got it together amassing a staggering 52 unanswered points.

The ACC’s leading passer and rusher were still in top form against Campbell. Drake Maye finished throwing 16-for-23 for 244 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Omarion Hampton racked up 144 yards on 15 rushes with two touchdowns.

Here's are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Campbell:

*Defensive Gaps: UNC's defense allowed Campbell to gain ground early on, marking the fifth time this season the Heels have conceded at least two first downs on an opening drive.

*Defensive Woes: Tar Heels gave up a 7-play, 62-yard scoring drive in the first quarter. UNC has conceded a touchdown in the first quarter in only three games this season, with Campbell joining South Carolina and Pittsburgh in doing so.

*Stalled Start: UNC's offense experienced a rare hiccup, failing to secure a first down on its opening drive for the first time this season, a deviation from their usual explosive beginnings.

*Dynamic Duo: Tez Walker added to his TD collection catching two balls for 41 yards and a pair of TDs. Maye has found Walker for a touchdown in three of the five games Walker has played, with each scoring connection coming in the first quarter.

*Maye's Mastery: Maye continued his touchdown spree, marking the seventh occasion this season he's thrown multiple TD passes, with a current streak of five games.

*Hampton's Heroics: Omarion Hampton dazzled with a 54-yard touchdown dash, his third-longest of the season, propelling him past the 1,000-yard milestone for the year.

*Record Rusher: Hampton's streak of 100-yard games reached four, matching Gio Bernard in 2012. Bernard passed the century mark in five consecutive games in 2011.

*Ascending the Record Books: With his performance, Hampton only needs 14 more yards to pass Ryan Houston at No. 27 on UNC's all-time rushing yard list. His two rushing touchdowns also moved him past Sam Howell at No. 19, tying Ken Willard at No. 18 for UNC career rushing touchdowns.

*Gray's Defensive Dominance: Cedric Gray notched a personal best with two sacks and added another forced fumble to his impressive defensive résumé.

*Maye's Rise: With four touchdown passes against Campbell, Maye leapfrogged T.J. Yates in the career passing touchdowns (59) tally. This puts Maye at No. 5 in all-time passing touchdowns continuing to carve his legacy in Tar Heel lore.

*Chapman's Clutch Catches: Tychaun Chapman continues to make big plays with his last three receptions having gone for 33, 35, and 45 yards, averaging 37.7 yards per catch.

*Secondary Strength: Marcus Allen’s first career interception contributed to UNC's impressive season tally (12) and becoming the 8th Tar Heel this season with an interception.

*Offensive Onslaught: The Heels' 61-yard rushing touchdown by Conner Harrell was the pinnacle of their scoring spree, marking the team's first 50-point game since their clash with Appalachian State last season. The Heels went 20 consecutive games without hitting the 50-point mark.

*Receiving Corps Depth: The Tar Heels connected with 11 different receivers, with Nesbitt leading the team in receptions for the second time this season. This diversity in passing game continues as UNC has six different guys to lead the team in receptions in a game this season.

*Freshman Flash: Chris Culliver's first career reception, a 41-yard touchdown, underscored the bright future of UNC's offensive unit.