ATLANTIS, THE BAHAMAS – North Carolina quickly rebounded after its overtime loss to Villanova on Thursday in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, defeating Arkansas, 87-72, to secure third-place in a game that featured seven lead changes.

The Tar Heels dominated the paint, outrebounding Arkansas 38 to 27 and packing the paint with 38 points compared to Arkansas's 24.

Razorback guard Tramon Marks had a career night against UNC, scoring 34 points. RJ Davis led all scorers with a career-high 30 points. Seth Trimble knocked down two corner 3-pointers, the most in his career, and finished with a career-high 12 points.

UNC improved to 5-1 on the season while Arkansas dropped to 4-3.



