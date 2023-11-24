Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Tidbits: Heels Beat Razorbacks

Trey Scott
Tar Heel Illustrated
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: GET 75% off a 1-year subscription to Tar Heel Illustrated. It works out to $2.09 per month. Use Promo code" Rivals2023

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^


ATLANTIS, THE BAHAMAS – North Carolina quickly rebounded after its overtime loss to Villanova on Thursday in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, defeating Arkansas, 87-72, to secure third-place in a game that featured seven lead changes.

The Tar Heels dominated the paint, outrebounding Arkansas 38 to 27 and packing the paint with 38 points compared to Arkansas's 24.

Razorback guard Tramon Marks had a career night against UNC, scoring 34 points. RJ Davis led all scorers with a career-high 30 points. Seth Trimble knocked down two corner 3-pointers, the most in his career, and finished with a career-high 12 points.

UNC improved to 5-1 on the season while Arkansas dropped to 4-3.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement