RALEIGH – North Carolina used a game-sealing run to close out NC State with a 67-54 victory on Wednesday night at PNC Arena.

The Tar Heels limited the Wolfpack to a pair of field goals and free throws over the final 8:50 of the game once again clamping down on an opponent in the game’s most crucial moments. They did it in each of the three road ACC wins over the last eight days, which includes wins at Pittsburgh and Clemson.

Seventh-ranked Carolina won its fifth consecutive game improving to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, while State dropped to 11-4 and 3-1.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win at NC State: