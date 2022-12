SAN DIEGO – After owning the lead for more than two quarters, North Carolina allowed Oregon two touchdowns over the final 6:58 of the game to lose, 28-27, on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park,

Carolina took a 21-14 lead late in the first half and led 24-14 before the Ducks scored on a five-yard pass play cutting the margin to three points. Then, after UNC extended the lead to 27-21, the Ducks moved 79 yards on eight plays, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds remaining.

A Hail Mary pass by UNC’s Drake Maye fell incomplete as time expired sealing the Ducks’ victory.