WINSTON-SALEM – Riding a two-game losing streak, North Carolina allowed an early 19-4 run by Wake Forest and didn’t threaten the rest of the way in a 92-85 loss to the Demon Deacons on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

The run included three layups, two dunks, and two 3-pointers by the Deacons, giving them a 24-9 lead. UNC made a frantic push late to cut the deficit from 26 points early in the second half to the final score. But it was too little too late, the Tar Heels had already dig there hole too deep and weren’t coming out of it.

Caleb Love led UNC with 24 points while Armando Bacot added 17 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes. RJ Davis went for 16 points, Pete Nance had 11, plus 1o boards, and Leaky Black also grabbed 10 rebounds.