Tidbits: Heels Lose To Devils
DURHAM – After winning ten of 12 games, North Carolina has now dropped consecutive games after the Tar Heels fell at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
UNC led by a point with 9:14 remaining in the contest, but converted only three field goals afterward without even attempting a free throw, while Duke had five field goals and four free throws. UNC’s last field goal came with 3:57 remaining and tied the score at 57-57.
Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 14 points followed by Leaky Black’s 13 points, Caleb Love added 12, and RJ Davis finished with 11.
UNC dropped to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, while Duke improved to 17-6 and 8-4.
Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s loss at Duke:
