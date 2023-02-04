News More News
Tidbits: Heels Lose To Devils

UNC streuggled down the stretch Saturday night in falling at Duke, 63-57, at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (Kevin Roy/THI)
DURHAM – After winning ten of 12 games, North Carolina has now dropped consecutive games after the Tar Heels fell at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

UNC led by a point with 9:14 remaining in the contest, but converted only three field goals afterward without even attempting a free throw, while Duke had five field goals and four free throws. UNC’s last field goal came with 3:57 remaining and tied the score at 57-57.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 14 points followed by Leaky Black’s 13 points, Caleb Love added 12, and RJ Davis finished with 11.

UNC dropped to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, while Duke improved to 17-6 and 8-4.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s loss at Duke:

