Eli Owens is a 6-3, 220-pound tight end being recruited by North Carolina to potentially become a key piece of the Tar Heels’ multiple offense of the future.

Owens, a 4-star that is ranked No. 9 in the state, No. 187 in the nation, and No. 5 at the position, holds an impressive list of 15 offers, which includes Power 5 programs like Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

But it wasn’t until Saturday while he was on campus for an unofficial visit to witness quarterback Drake Maye and the now-No. 10 Tar Heels’ big 41-31 win over Miami that he was offered a scholarship from Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown and red-hot UNC.

Tar Heel Illustrated recently caught up with Owens following the offer and visit to talk about his experience in Chapel Hill and recruitment from Carolina: