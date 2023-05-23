CHAPEL HILL – Travis Shaw always was a beast. He arrived at North Carolina in January of 2022 massive, strong, athletic, and ready for big-time college football. Only that he was significantly overweight and had some maturing to do. A switch needed flipping within the Greensboro, NC, native. A 5-star prospect in high school, and one of the top defensive tackles in the nation according to every noteworthy recruiting service, the program needed Shaw to get in gear, and Shaw needed it as well. So, among the more positive developments for the Tar Heels this offseason has been the changes the sophomore has made to his approach, his understanding, and his body. “He’s definitely trying to get in better shape so he can be better conditioned for the games,” senior linebacker Cedric Gray said. Newcomer Amari Gainer wasn’t around last season, as he was at Florida State. But to him, Shaw simply stands out. He’s impossible to miss, and not just because of his immense size, but other traits as well. “Big dude, charismatic, high-energy guy,” Gainer replied when asked his thoughts about the 6-foot-6, 345-pound Shaw. “He’s intense with his work and loves doing it. I love guys that love football. I love being out on the field with Travis, and also in the locker room with Travis, he’s a great teammate.”

As a true freshman last season, DT Travis Sahw (4) played 156 snaps and was in on 18 tackles. (Kevin Roy/THI)

Shaw played 156 snaps last season as a true freshman registering 18 tackles. He had one TFL and two PBUs, displaying his athleticism. Appearing in all 13 games, Shaw had multiple tackles versus Notre Dame, and he was in on four tackles in the Holiday Bowl against Oregon. He also played last season at 375 pounds. Shaw and his number four jersey were easy to pick put on the sidelines or on the field, though he was the guy whose jersey number sometimes got lost on him. You simply couldn’t see it. There was also an issue of consistent commitment to all things football and what comes with those duties. The body is one thing, but Shaw didn’t always show he loved football. That’s part of the maturity side of things. So, one might see the weight issue as a chicken-and-egg deal: What would come first? Naturally, it has to be the maturity. That steers an athlete’s ship, especially for someone with Shaw’s natural gifts. They must be harnessed, and it’s up to him for that to happen. “I think he’s growing up mentally,” Chizik said. “There were some times last year, new guy coming in, long season, Sundays I don’t really feel like it. It’s one of those days. And I don’t see those from him in the spring. I see him coming out and really trying to grind to improve.”

UNC DL Travis Shaw was down 25 pounds when spring practice started from his weight last fall. (THI)