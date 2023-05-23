Travis Shaw Maturing And Gaining Plenty Of Praise
CHAPEL HILL – Travis Shaw always was a beast.
He arrived at North Carolina in January of 2022 massive, strong, athletic, and ready for big-time college football. Only that he was significantly overweight and had some maturing to do.
A switch needed flipping within the Greensboro, NC, native.
A 5-star prospect in high school, and one of the top defensive tackles in the nation according to every noteworthy recruiting service, the program needed Shaw to get in gear, and Shaw needed it as well.
So, among the more positive developments for the Tar Heels this offseason has been the changes the sophomore has made to his approach, his understanding, and his body.
“He’s definitely trying to get in better shape so he can be better conditioned for the games,” senior linebacker Cedric Gray said.
Newcomer Amari Gainer wasn’t around last season, as he was at Florida State. But to him, Shaw simply stands out. He’s impossible to miss, and not just because of his immense size, but other traits as well.
“Big dude, charismatic, high-energy guy,” Gainer replied when asked his thoughts about the 6-foot-6, 345-pound Shaw. “He’s intense with his work and loves doing it. I love guys that love football. I love being out on the field with Travis, and also in the locker room with Travis, he’s a great teammate.”
Shaw played 156 snaps last season as a true freshman registering 18 tackles. He had one TFL and two PBUs, displaying his athleticism. Appearing in all 13 games, Shaw had multiple tackles versus Notre Dame, and he was in on four tackles in the Holiday Bowl against Oregon.
He also played last season at 375 pounds. Shaw and his number four jersey were easy to pick put on the sidelines or on the field, though he was the guy whose jersey number sometimes got lost on him. You simply couldn’t see it.
There was also an issue of consistent commitment to all things football and what comes with those duties. The body is one thing, but Shaw didn’t always show he loved football. That’s part of the maturity side of things.
So, one might see the weight issue as a chicken-and-egg deal: What would come first?
Naturally, it has to be the maturity. That steers an athlete’s ship, especially for someone with Shaw’s natural gifts. They must be harnessed, and it’s up to him for that to happen.
“I think he’s growing up mentally,” Chizik said. “There were some times last year, new guy coming in, long season, Sundays I don’t really feel like it. It’s one of those days. And I don’t see those from him in the spring. I see him coming out and really trying to grind to improve.”
The goal weight is 335, and he started spring practice at 350. The difference was easily noticeable, especially in his mid-section. To teammates, it was in his quickness off the ball, allowing more of the dude in him to surface.
“Of course, of course,” junior linebacker Power Echols replied when asked if he can see a difference in Shaw. “You see this big dude being able to fly out there and just agile as a deer. It’s just crazy to see him do what he does with the athletic ability he has.”
That begs the question: How good do Shaw’s teammates think he can be one day, and how high is his ceiling?
“Limitless,” Echols said. “Limitless.”
The staff sees it that way, too, which has prompted conversations with Shaw about what could be in his future. He has NFL gifts, perhaps even first-round potential, but there’s only so much coaches can do. So much of it is up to the players. In this case, that’s Shaw himself.
“We talk to him about what’s down the road,” Chizik said. “We’re very blunt and very up front with these guys. If you’ve got the talent to be a first-round pick or you’ve got the talent to play at the next level ad you don’t, that’s your fault because there’s not many people that have those gifts.”
Year two at UNC is underway for Shaw, and so far, so good. He’s still a beast, but now he’s a leaner, quicker, more focused beast.