UNC, which is ranked No. 21 in the nation this week, is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Pitt is 4-3 and 1-2.

UNC, which is ranked No. 21 in the nation this week, is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Pitt is 4-3 and 1-2.

CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina preparing to host Pittsburgh on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, several offensive Tar Heels were available Tuesday evening for the weekly players interviews to discuss themselves, their units, the team, and getting ready for the Panthers.

Green scored the first two touchdowns of his college career in the win at Duke, playing 18 of his 28 offensive snaps on the season that night. A broken thumb on his left hand prevented him from carrying the ball for a while, and he even spent time on the scout team, but Green kept getting in work after practice, extra film time, and took advantage when his opportunity came.

He was mostly asked questions about that and the mood of the team being different from a year ago.

*Green played 10 snaps versus FAMU and then none on offense until the Duke game, as noted above. So, what was it like for him to finally get out there and have an impact on the game?

“I was just blessed with the opportunity,” he said. “My number was called, so I went in there and just did my job.”

Okay, but what was his job?

“It’s all about preparation, so throughout the week, you’ve got to prepare that you’re going to get into the game regardless of what position you’re at (or) where you are on the depth chart,” he said. “So, it’s just focusing in on the game plan and trying to stick to it, and then being able to execute when I got on the field.”

*After Green scored his first touchdown in the game, a one-yard run in the third quarter, he flipped the ball to the referee before requesting he be given the ball back. It was his first TD, so he wanted the ball as a keepsake.

He was prompted by tight end Kamari Morales.

“He always told me, ‘Once you score, make sure you get the ball,’ so I scored and I didn’t even know what to think, really,” Green recalled. “I was just so excited, so I threw the ball to the ref, and then I was like, ‘Wait, I need to get the ball.’

“So, I went back to the ref and said, ‘I’m sorry, I need this.’ I grabbed it from him and took it.”

Green was somewhat apologetic with the ref, and the official said, ‘You can’t take this,’ he said, ‘I need this.’”

Any response from the official afterward?

“I think he kind of figured it out,” Green said.

*Green is still listed as the fifth back on the depth chart, though Phil Longo said Monday that Green is one of the three likely to play Saturday versus Pitt. His approach is to simply do what he needs to in order to prepare. It is a theme of Green’s for sure.

“I just try to not pay attention to that kind of stuff,” he said. “You’ve got to half self-confidence in yourself, and believe in your capabilities, and all those things will sort themselves out, I believe.”

*So, Green couldn’t carry the ball for a while but insisted on staying on special teams, in which he has been in for 67 plays this season, most on the kickoff team. He just wanted to help the team in any way he could.

“The injury obviously hindered my ability to run the ball, so I had to find other ways I could impact the game, and that way was on special teams,” he said. “I worked a lot on special teams in the last couple of years, and have finally been able to find a role on special teams, because I believe that is really important, especially trying to play at the next level – you have to be able play special teams.”