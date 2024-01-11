Leo Delaney is a local, 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle from Providence Day School, an elite in-state program in Charlotte with top talent prospects like Jordan Shipp, a North Carolina class of 2024 signee and early enrollee, and David Sanders Jr., the 5-star No. 1 overall recruit in the United States for the upcoming 2025.

However, the physical, powerful Delaney, who is class of 2026 and stars on both sides of the football for the Chargers, is a rising prospect in his own right. The sophomore has offers from the Tar Heels, along with Georgia Tech, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Delaney, who was last on hand for the Tar Heels' thrilling 40-34 overtime victory over Appalachian State in September and hopes to return soon for an unofficial visit, talked all things Carolina with Tar Heel Illustrated.

Here is all Delaney had to say about UNC: