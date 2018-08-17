Six North Carolina Tar Heels scored in double figures Friday night as UNC defeated the Bahamas All-Stars, 112-91, in an exhibition game played in Nassau, Bahamas.

Sophomore big man Garrison Brooks and freshman guard Coby White led the Tar Heels with 18 points each followed by senior guard Kenny Williams’ 12 and 11 each from freshman wing Nassir Little, sophomore guard Andrew Platek and junior point guard Seventh Woods.

Luke Maye, the Heels’ leading scorer a year ago, finished with six points playing just 10:32. Williams logged the most court time, playing 20:08.

The trio of freshmen were on the court for 14:22 (Rechon Black), 13:04 (Little) and 16:14 (White).

The game was played under international rules, so instead of two halves the teams played four quarters. UNC led 64-46 at the half.

The Tar Heels dominated the glass to the tune of a 65-34 advantage, they assisted on 28 of 43 made field goals, including only 3-13 from 3-point range. The Heels were 23-27 (85.2 percent) from the free throw line.

UNC dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bahamas All-Stars 78-36, but the hosts finished with a 25-23 edge in points off of turnovers, of which Carolina committed 27.

Roy Williams’ team will play Saturday at 3:00 p.m. before returning to Chapel Hill.