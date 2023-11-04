While it still may be fairly early in the process for Trey Blue, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound local product that plays on the offensive line in Cary, NC, he has already made up his mind on the Tar Heels.

Blue chose to play for Randy Clements' offensive line over offers from Bethune-Cookman, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and North Carolina Central on September 17. And Carolina was already back on the mind of Blue last weekend, as the highly-recruited prospect was on campus in Chapel Hill to watch UNC’s win over Miami at Kenan Stadium.

Tar Heel Illustrated recently caught up with Blue to talk about his commitment to Hall of Famer Mack Brown and North Carolina, and an unforgettable experience, where he witnessed the Tar Heels’ big win over the Hurricanes.