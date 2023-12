North Carolina isn’t wasting any time working on landing a quarterback for the class of 2026.

Not long after the Tar Heels’ regular season ended, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and head coach Mack Brown handed out several offers, some of whom have already spoken with THI.

In the last week alone, Carolina has offered 4-star Noah Grubbs, 4-star Dia Bell, Brady Hart, and 4-star Will Griffin. Each of the four players are from Florida.