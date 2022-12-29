North Carolina is back in action Friday as the Tar Heels launch back into ACC play with a game at Pittsburgh, which has won eight of its last nine games, with the lone loss by one point.

The Tar Heels enter having won four consecutive games after losing four straight, and they are back in the national rankings at No. 25. Pitt has road ACC wins over NC State and Syracuse, and is playing by far its best basketball of the season of late.

Carolina is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, while the Panthers are 9-4 and 2-0.

The game tips at noon and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Things To Watch for UNC at Pittsburgh: