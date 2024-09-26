PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 6

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
As North Carolina heads into ACC play, a handful of future Tar Heels hit the halfway mark of the regular season, while others have seen their schedules impact by Hurricane Helene.

Here's this week commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

SEPTEMBER 27

Cooper HS (KY) will look to improve to 6-0 on the seas season on the road against Highlands (KY) in its conference opener.

SEPTEMBER 30

Mill Creek HS (GA) continues conference play against Central Gwinnett HS (GA) at home.

SEPTEMBER 26

Baker and East Forsyth host Davie HS (NC), seeking a 5-0 start and 2-0 record in the Central Piedmont Conference.

SEPTEMBER 26

Still in search of its first win, Cary HS (NC) continues conference play on Thursday, traveling to Apex HS (NC).

SEPTEMBER 28

Jones County HS (GA) takes on Stockbridge HS (GA) in a Saturday matinee.

SEPTEMBER 27

Hersey HS (IL) begins league play on the road against Elk Grove HS (IL).

SEPTEMBER 27

Fellowship Christian (GA) begins a two-game road trip on Friday against Mount Vernon (GA).

SEPTEMBER 27

Coming off of its first loss of the season, Bel Air HS (MD) hits the road for conference contest against Edgewood HS (MD).

SEPTEMBER 26

Jacksonville HS (NC) can improve to 4-0 on the season, traveling to 4-1 New Bern HS (NC).

SEPTEMBER 27

Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) welcome winless St. Mary's (MD), searching for a second straight victory.

SEPTEMBER 26

Katy HS (TX) can open up conference play at 3-0, as it travels to Seven Lakes HS (TX).

SEPTEMBER 27

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) continues its national schedule, wrapping up its two-game homestand against Charlotte Christian (NC).

Class of 2026

SEPTEMBER 26

Lott and Providence Day (NC) travel to the Triangle for a matchup with North Raleigh Christian Academy (NC).

SEPTEMBER 27

Undefeated The First Academy (FL) and cross-town rival Orlando Christian Prep (FL) square off in a conference contest.

