UNC Commits' Preview: Week 6
As North Carolina heads into ACC play, a handful of future Tar Heels hit the halfway mark of the regular season, while others have seen their schedules impact by Hurricane Helene.
Here's this week commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
SEPTEMBER 27
Cooper HS (KY) will look to improve to 6-0 on the seas season on the road against Highlands (KY) in its conference opener.
SEPTEMBER 30
Mill Creek HS (GA) continues conference play against Central Gwinnett HS (GA) at home.
SEPTEMBER 26
Baker and East Forsyth host Davie HS (NC), seeking a 5-0 start and 2-0 record in the Central Piedmont Conference.
SEPTEMBER 26
Still in search of its first win, Cary HS (NC) continues conference play on Thursday, traveling to Apex HS (NC).
SEPTEMBER 28
Jones County HS (GA) takes on Stockbridge HS (GA) in a Saturday matinee.
SEPTEMBER 27
Hersey HS (IL) begins league play on the road against Elk Grove HS (IL).
SEPTEMBER 27
Fellowship Christian (GA) begins a two-game road trip on Friday against Mount Vernon (GA).
SEPTEMBER 27
Coming off of its first loss of the season, Bel Air HS (MD) hits the road for conference contest against Edgewood HS (MD).
SEPTEMBER 26
Jacksonville HS (NC) can improve to 4-0 on the season, traveling to 4-1 New Bern HS (NC).
SEPTEMBER 27
Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) welcome winless St. Mary's (MD), searching for a second straight victory.
SEPTEMBER 26
Katy HS (TX) can open up conference play at 3-0, as it travels to Seven Lakes HS (TX).
SEPTEMBER 27
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) continues its national schedule, wrapping up its two-game homestand against Charlotte Christian (NC).
Class of 2026
SEPTEMBER 26
Lott and Providence Day (NC) travel to the Triangle for a matchup with North Raleigh Christian Academy (NC).
SEPTEMBER 27
Undefeated The First Academy (FL) and cross-town rival Orlando Christian Prep (FL) square off in a conference contest.