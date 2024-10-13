UNC Commits' Results: Week 8

in other news
Tylee Craft Passes Away
CHAPEL HILL – Tylee Craft died Saturday afternoon.The North Carolina wide receiver, who was diagnosed March 14, 2022,
Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft
CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on
How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech
North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game.
Daily Drop: Jalen Washington Season Preview
North Carolina formally opens its basketball season in less than three weeks, and as we continue to preview each of the
In week eight, two future Tar Heels continued their perfect season, while 10 others earned victories
Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) downed Scott HS (KY), 41-0, for its eighth straight win to start the season.
Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, falling to Collins Hill HS (GA), 13-12.
Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth continue an impressive 2024 campaign, cruising to a 62-6 victory over Parkland HS (NC).
STATS: Baker completed 11 of his 13 pass attempts, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Through seven games, he has amassed 1,906 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.
Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) earned its first win of the season, 34-14, against Green Hope HS (NC).
Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) improved to 5-2 on conference play, defeating Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA), 42-14.
Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) dropped to 4-3 on the season with a 30-27 loss to Prospect HS (IL).
Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian (GA) extended its winning streak to four games on Friday, downing Mount Pisgah Christian (GA), 41-13.
Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) returned to .500 on the season with a 29-13 win against Patterson Mill HS (MD).
Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) lost its first game of the season, 21-14, to Havelock (NC).
STATS: June rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries, while hauling in one pass for six yards.
Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) fell for the fourth straight game, 38-22, to North Cobb HS (GA).
Kamden Laudenslager - Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) tallied a fourth straight win, 37-17, against Calvert Hall (MD).
Byron Nelson - For the second straight week, Katy HS (TX) pitched a shutout, taking down rival Katy Taylor HS (TX), 45-0.
Alex Payne - Gainesville HS (GA) dropped its first conference contest on the season, 42-24, to undefeated Milton HS (GA).
Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) turned in a dominating performance to down Anderson Cavaliers (SC), 56-0.
Class of 2026
Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville HS (NC) secured a 35-0 win over undefeated Millbrook HS (NC) to wrap up a two-game homestand.
Zaid Lott - Providence Day emerged victorious for the fifth-straight week against cross-town rival Charlotte Christian, 28-14.
STATS: Lott connected on 17 of his 26 passing attempts for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 24 yards and a score on four carries.