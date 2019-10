ATLANTA – North Carolina ended a three-game losing streak by defeating Georgia Tech, 38-22, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and in the process the Tar Heels concluded the first half of the season heading in the right direction.

THI caught up with eight Tar Heels to see what they had to say about their victory.

UNC improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 1-4 and 0-2.