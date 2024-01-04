PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina picked up its third Quad 1 win of the season Tuesday night in a70-57 triumph over Pittsburgh at Petersen Events Center.

Carolina won its third consecutive games, and also ended a three-game skid versus the Panthers. In fact, it was UNC Coach Hubert Davis’ first win over Pitt.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 16 points, RJ Davis had 15, Cormac Ryan and Seth Trimble each added 10, and Harrison Ingram pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.

Eighth-ranked UNC improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, while Pitt dropped to 9-5 and 0-3.

In an addendum to our postgame 5 Takeaways piece, here are a few more takeaways from UNC’s win at Pitt: