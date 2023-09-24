With its fourth victory Saturday in four games to start the season, North Carolina moved up in both major polls Sunday as the Tar Heels head into their only open date of the season.

UNC defeated Pittsburgh, 41-24, on the road improving to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. And as a result, the Heels rose to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 15 in the Coaches’ Top 25. Carolina moved up twp spots in the AP, and two spots in the Coaches’ polls from last week.

Three of Carolina’s four wins are over Power 5 teams South Carolina, Minnesota, and the Panthers. Those victories are by an average of 16.3 points. The Heels also defeated Appalachian State in double overtime.

UNC is 4-0 for the first time since 1997, which was the last season of Carolina Coach Mack Brown’s first time in Chapel Hill.

“What a significant accomplishment for them, so proud of them,” Brown said following the win at Pitt. “And we've had the hardest schedule we've had since we've been here. We've probably had the hardest four games that I've ever played to start the season.”

Brown’s team is ranked No. 23 in total offense averaging 464 yards per contest, and No. 34 in scoring offense averaging 35.8 points. UNC ranks No. 68 in total defense giving up 363 yards per outing, and is No. 55 in scoring defense at 22 points.

The Tar Heels are off this week and next play October 7 at home versus Syracuse. That begins a three-game stretch at Kenan Stadium, with Miami and Virginia following. Then, Carolina visits Georgia Tech before returning to take on Campbell and Duke. UNC closes the regular season at Clemson and NC State.