CHAPEL HILL - ACC released its 2023 football schedule Monday night, and it is dramatically different for the league than the previous 17 years.

Gone are the Coastal and Atlantic divisions, as all 14 teams will be placed together. Each program will be paired with three teams annually, and for North Carolina, that means the Tar Heels will face Virginia, NC State, and Duke every season moving forward. UNC will play the other 10 teams on a rotating basis, guaranteeing each conference member will face one another over each four-year span.

The Tar Heels open the season September 2 versus South Carolina in Charlotte. This will be the third time these programs have opened a season against each other in Charlotte over the last eight years. UNC lost to the Gamecocks in 2015 but defeated them in 2019.

A rematch of last season’s 63-61 UNC win at Appalachian State marks the Tar Heels’ home opener on September 9. The Tar Heels remain home the following weekend hosting Big Ten member Minnesota.

UNC also entertains Campbell on November outside of ACC play.

“We’ve already got one of the toughest schedules in school history when you open up with South Carolina in Charlotte, we’ve got App State, you know how tough that game is for us,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “They come in here the second week, and we’ve got Minnesota the third week. That out of conference schedule will be as tough as any in the country.”

The Tar Heels have three straight home games versus ACC foes in October, but three of its last four conference games are on the road, including finishing the regular season at Clemson followed by a trip to NC State. Duke, which is expected to have a big season, is UNC’s opponent November 11.

So, it’s last three games are against Duke at home and then at Clemson and at NC State.

ACC schools can control their nonconference schedule, fitting them into dates allotted by the league, so UNC’s challenging first three games are by design. The layout of the league slate, however, is solely up to the conference, and Brown said during a press conference Monday afternoon he wasn’t happy with how this has turned out for his team.

Brown met with the media in advance of new cornerbacks coach Jason Jones’ introductory press conference, and while the Hall of Fame coach did not reveal the schedule, he expressed dissatisfaction.

“They didn’t do us any favors. It’s really, really difficult. We start tough, and we finish with an unbelievably tough schedule. I’m disappointed, I told them. I don’t like it, didn’t think it was fair. But it is what it is, and that’s what we’ve got.”

UNC is coming off a 9-5 season in which it started the campaign 9-1 clinching the Coastal Division by the second weekend of November. The Heels went 6-2 in conference play