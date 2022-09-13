The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule. Comprised of 150 games, the ACC’s regular-season conference slate opens Dec. 2 and finishes March 4.

For North Carolina, the Tar Heels open league play Sunday, December 4 at Virginia Tech. UNC hosts Georgia Tech the following Saturday. The Tar Heels play a third game in December, though the date hasn’t been solidified; either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31 at Pittsburgh.

Carolina’s home-and-home games are with Duke, NC State, Virginia, Pitt, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest. UNC’s home-only games are versus Clemson, Boston College, Miami, and Georgia Tech. It’s road-only games are at Louisville, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse.

The two Duke games are scheduled for Feb. 4 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and March 4 at the Smith Center.

By month, UNC plays three ACC games in December, seven in January, nine in February, and one in March.

For the fourth straight season, ACC play consists of a 20-game schedule for each program. Teams will play their two primary rivals both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, with four at home and four on the road.

The conference schedule tips off the weekend of Dec. 2-4 with a full slate of seven games.

The 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 7-11 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event returns to Greensboro for a record 29th time.

Game times and television designations for both non-conference and conference games will be announced when available. Matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge were previously announced.

