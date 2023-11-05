UNC's Offensive & Defensive Grades From Win Over Camels
North Carolina found its winning way again Saturday, as the Tar Heels overwhelmed Campbell for a 59-7 victory at Kenan Stadium.
Carolina outgained the Camels 594-287 in total yards, averaged 9.7 yards per play to 3.6 for Campbell, and scored 45 points in a span of 26 game minutes in pulling away.
UNC improved to 7-2 on the season while the FCS Camels dropped to 4-5.
Typically, we do a full offensive report and full defensive report the day after Carolina’s games, but since this was versus an FCS team, we will just post the grades for both sides of the ball.
A change to the report, as well, as instead of only listing Tar Heels that played 10 or more snaps, we’re lowering it to seven of more snaps for this game. Only players that graded out at 60.0 or higher are listed.
Note: Grades are courtesy of PFF.
OFFENSE
Conner Harrell 95.3; Omarion Hampton 83.2; Chris Culliver 81.0; Drake Maye 77.1; Kellan Hood 76.6; Ed Montilus 73.9; British Brooks 72.8; Spencer Rolland 72.4; Andre Greene 71.5; Bryson Nesbit 68.8; Corey Gaynor 68.8; Eli Sutton 68.7; William Barnes 65.6; Tez Walker 64.2; Doc Chapman 64.0; J.J. Jones 62.7; Willie Lampkin 60.9; Chance Carroll 60.0.
DEFENSE
Power Echols 79.2; Marcus Allen 77.5; D.J. Jones 76.7; Rodney Lora 74.2; Amare Campbell 73.7; Alijah Huzzie 73.5; Caleb Lavallee 71.4; Kedrick Bingley-Jones 69.3; Ayden Duncanson 68.2; Tyler Thompson 68.2; Stick Lane 68.1; Tomari Fox 66.2; Cedric Gray 65.8; Kevin Hester 65.8; Kaimon Rucker 65.5; Jaybron Harvey 65.3; Will Hardy 65.2; Derrik Allen 64.6; Amari Gainer 64.4; Don Chapman 64.3; Travis Sahw 63.7; Beau Atkinson 62.6; Jahvaree Ritzie 60.3; Des Evans 60.0.