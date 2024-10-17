UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025

With the open week for North Carolina, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature for the class of 2025. This is where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

As of now, UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2025 at No. 55 nationally which rose three spots from No. 55 since we last did this segment. UNC’s average player ranking increased to 5.679 from 5.667 and stayed at No. 24 in average ranking per commitment. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.